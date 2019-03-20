Kirksville Regional Economic Development Inc. held its annual meeting March 19, reflecting on accomplishments from the previous year and looking forward to the goals discussed in its 2019 strategic plan.

K-REDI Vice President Sean Bonnell thanked those in attendance for their involvement in K-REDI, including elected officials and city staff.

“In order to accomplish our organization’s goals and the broader economic goals of the region, the support of both public and private entities, community members and elected officials is crucial,” Bonnell said.

Plans outlined in the 2019 strategic plan include goals to improve workforce development by adding new training in the community, including a wind farm tech program, marketing Kirksville as an attractive location for businesses, studying the key drivers of economic development and continuing to grow the organization.

Carolyn Chrisman, the organization’s director, said the industries K-REDI is focusing on include manufacturing, technology, education, health care and agriculture.

Chrisman said the organization’s accomplishments for 2018 included responding to 15 leads from the state about new potential new businesses, working with local employers on expansion efforts, partnering with businesses on job fairs and working on the process of bringing the High Prairie Wind Farm to Adair and Schuyler.

Chrisman said the organization also created new training programs in response to the concerns of local employers.

“One of the things when I’m out and about talking with our employers, soft skills seem to be an issue, seem to be a problem that people who come in don’t necessarily have. And not just people who are applying for a position, but some of the existing employees don’t always have the soft skills some employers would like,” Chrisman said.

Attendees at the meeting also heard from guest speaker Alex Metzger, a partner at Next Move Group. The company is a site selector, meaning it works for client businesses to find locations for their new facilities.

Metzger said his company focuses on working with family-owned, small- to mid-sized companies, especially those interested in locating further away from large cities. Many of the companies, he said, are based in areas like California, Illinois or Canada and are interested in expanding or relocating to somewhere with a lower tax rate.

“We believe in rural economic development, helping small- to mid-sized communities and small- to mid-sized companies,” Metzger said. “Another reason why we focus on this is because these communities need our help.”

Metzger said Next Move works with a client company to identify what a company needs and wants from a new location, then searches for communities that are interested and scores them against each other. It then meets with the top candidates, runs analyses of operating costs and labor markets, and helps the company choose a finalist.

Risk factors a company may consider when choosing a location, Metzger said, include everything from whether the region is prone to natural disaster to whether the community has recently had a union election.

Metzger said once communities get past the initially stage of consideration, the sales skills of local economic developers can make a big difference, as can subjective considerations like the aesthetics of a community. This is the point where communities can also make a difference by offering tax incentives and other ways to offset a company’s costs.

“The little things go a long way,” Metzger said.

He said communities should also carefully consider whether a deal they are agreeing to will provide a return on investment and what kind of jobs will be beneficial to their citizens.

“You should never do a deal or do incentives that you will not get a return on, typically within 10 years,” Metzger said.