"Jeff City Beat" is a report by the Kirksville Daily Express on happenings in Missouri's state government, focusing on actions of locally elected officials Rep. Danny Busick (R-3), Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18).

A recent report regarding lawmaker attendance that identified local Rep. Danny Busick (R-3) for a high rate of missed votes is accurate strictly by the numbers, but lacked important context that explain his individual circumstances.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported May 21 that eight members of the Missouri Legislature have missed alarming numbers of votes. The list of lawmakers who have missed 40 or more votes of the 118 taken included Busick and cited information from GovWatch, which the article says is “a subscription-based legislative tracking service.”

Busick was interviewed for the story and expressed his surprise at the number, saying he went “on a trip” during the final week of the first half of the session. He told the Post-Dispatch it was something he’d committed to prior to being elected.

The Daily Express reviewed the more than 1,000 pages of House Journals to date to determine Busick’s voting attendance. Prior to the week of March 11, he missed only two votes – one for approval of the House Journal and another procedural vote on a bill. On both occasions, however, Busick was present and had other votes recorded for several issues throughout those days.

The week of March 11 – the final week before the Missouri Legislature recessed for its spring break – was particularly busy. The Daily Express counted 56 different votes, including everything from floor votes to committee votes to the daily vote approving the House Journal, that Busick missed. It’s not clear which votes GovWatch counts for its records.

So where was Busick during this busy week? On a mission trip in Tennessee.

“All of the other missed votes were the result of the mission trip that I volunteered for that week with the Campus Christian Fellowship of Truman State,” Busick told the Daily Express.

Busick is a past member of the CCF’s board of directors and has volunteered to serve as a bus driver for the mission trip several times. The trip includes 150-200 students who travel by school buses and vans.

“One of the reasons I have decided to continue volunteering for this trip, despite being elected to the House of Representatives, is the fact that they have been in desperate need of qualified bus drivers,” Busick said. “One of the buses CCF owns is a former school bus that has air brakes. I have been the only volunteer with an air brake endorsement on my license that they have been able to find the last three years to drive that bus.”

Busick made the commitment prior to being elected and hoped the Missouri Legislature’s spring break would align with Truman’s. That didn’t happen, but Busick wasn’t going to back out.

“I do not regret volunteering for this trip because I feel like I was still serving the citizens of this district,” he said. “One of the most important things I can do as a representative is to know the voters of the district I represent. And I can only get to know them through the activities they participate in.”

Busick said his work with CCF has helped him get to know the university and Kirksville, and gain a greater appreciation for both.

The Post-Dispatch article also identified Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Rep. Cora Faith Walker, Rep. DaRon McGee, Rep. Bruce Franks, Rep. Jeff Messenger, Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and Sen. Jeanie Riddle. The only other representative quoted in the article was Chappelle-Nadal, who attributed her missed votes to a second job she started working overnight.