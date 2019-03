Trout Steak Revival

What: Music

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 8:30 p.m.

How Much: $8

About: This Denver band has impressed both traditional bluegrass audiences and listeners whose tastes trend elsewhere. Grass Fed Mule shares the bill. www.rosemusichall.com.

Also tomorrow

Dr. Zhivegas 8:30 p.m. at The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.; $10. www.thebluenote.com.

John Galbraith Trio, Money for Guns, Love Seats 9 p.m. at Café Berlin, 220 N. Tenth St.; $5. www.cafeberlincomo.com.