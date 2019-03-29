The Kirksville R-III Board of Education agreed to raise pay for its summer school instructors during a special meeting Wednesday.

The district will increase pay for summer school teachers from $20 per hour to $25 per hour. Assistant Superintendent Tricia Reger said the pay increase is in line with the rate paid by other districts that use the same summer school curriculum program, Catapult Learning.

The Board also reviewed the district’s technology plan, which details which electronic devices the district plans to purchase in the coming years.

“We’re going to work very hard to make sure our technology is up to date,” Reger said. Board member Gayla McHenry said some teachers have expressed a need for more efficient replacement of projectors or Smart Boards, an interactive projector technology commonly used in classrooms.

“We replace them when they no longer work,” Reger said. “Unlike a computer or laptop that runs out of life or that runs out of licensing, we don’t have them on a rotation.”

Smart Boards are replaced using the budget of each individual school, rather than from the district’s general technology fund.

Reger also gave the Board an update on the e-rate program, a government program that provides schools and libraries with discounts on telecommunications and information services through the Federal Communications Commission. The Board approved bids to improve the district’s firewall and purchase new wireless access points and network switches.

The district will receive an 80 percent discount, which is based on the number of students who receive free and reduced lunch, and will spend approximately $55,000.

Board President Nan Davis said the Board will be conducting interviews this week and early next week with possible superintendent candidates to replace current superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire, who is leaving the district at the end of the school year. The district is also continuing to conduct a needs assessment evaluating areas of potential improvement that could be funded by a tax levy increase or a bond issue.