Unofficial election results for the General Municipal Election were released 8:47 p.m. Tuesday by the Audrain County Clerk. Out of 14,458 registered voters, 1,945 ballots were cast for a 13.37 percent voter turnout in the county. Winning results are in bold. For results with a write-in winner, the top voter receiver is in parentheses. This does not indicate they received all the write-in votes, but that they had the highest number of write-in votes.

Mexico School Board

Name on ballot

Number of votes

Vote percentage

Karsten Femrite

47

2.36%

Hailey N. Schutte

283

14.23%

Nick Tietsort

273

13.73%

Jeremy Wright

195

9.80%

Heather DeMint

510

25.64%

Andy Craig

243

12.22%

Nicole Nelson

357

17.95%

James Oxford

78

3.92%

Write-in

3

0.15%

Mexico City Council

Joshua Price

157

21.39%

Chris Williams

574

78.20%

Write-in

3

0.41%

City of Mexico Question

YES

555

72.17%

NO

214

27.83

Van-Far R-1 School Board

Bryan A. Evans

293

38.17%

Dana Leigh Keller

213

28.14%

Stacia LaNae Wilson

250

33.03%

Write-in

1

0.13%

Community R-6 School Board

Wayne Glasgow

125

26.37%

Rhonda Curtis

163

34.39%

Daniel Schafer

183

38.61%

Write-in

3

0.63%

Community R-6 Prop. A

YES

223

85.11%

NO

39

14.89%

North Callaway R-1 School Board

Kathleen Willis

3

27.27%

David Isaacks

4

36.36%

Dustin. M. Moore

4

36.36%

Boone County R-6 School Board

Brian P. Bostick

126

36.42%

Greg Martin

68

19.65%

Gail D. Marriott

49

14.16%

Nathan Chitwood

100

28.9%

Write-in

3

0.87%

Vandalia Ward 1 Alderman

Teresa H. Wenzel

38

92.68%

Write-in

3

7.32%

Vandalia Ward 2 Alderman

Write-in (Edna Wheeler)

18

100%

Vandalia Ward 3 Alderman

Linda S. Wilson

59

39.86%

Debbie Hopke

89

60.14%

Farber Mayor

Kendall Scott

38

92.68%

Write-in

3

7.32%

Farber Alderman

James E. Day Jr.

37

63.79%

Write-in (Mike Atkinson)

21

36.21%

Laddonia Mayor

Josh Demieke

89

98.89%

Write-in

1

1.11%

Laddonia Alderman

Glenn Jensen

72

40.45%

Monte Hanson

41

23.03%

Kevin Charlton

62

34.83%

Write-in

3

1.69%

City of Laddonia Question

YES

61

61.62%

NO

38

38.38%

Audrain Ambulance Sub-Dist. 3

Write-in (Kim Huemann)

16

100%

Village of Rush Hill Trustee

Write-in

0

0%