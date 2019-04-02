Unofficial election results for the General Municipal Election were released 8:47 p.m. Tuesday by the Audrain County Clerk. Out of 14,458 registered voters, 1,945 ballots were cast for a 13.37 percent voter turnout in the county. Winning results are in bold. For results with a write-in winner, the top voter receiver is in parentheses. This does not indicate they received all the write-in votes, but that they had the highest number of write-in votes.
Mexico School Board
Name on ballot
Number of votes
Vote percentage
Karsten Femrite
47
2.36%
Hailey N. Schutte
283
14.23%
Nick Tietsort
273
13.73%
Jeremy Wright
195
9.80%
Heather DeMint
510
25.64%
Andy Craig
243
12.22%
Nicole Nelson
357
17.95%
James Oxford
78
3.92%
Write-in
3
0.15%
Mexico City Council
Joshua Price
157
21.39%
Chris Williams
574
78.20%
Write-in
3
0.41%
City of Mexico Question
YES
555
72.17%
NO
214
27.83
Van-Far R-1 School Board
Bryan A. Evans
293
38.17%
Dana Leigh Keller
213
28.14%
Stacia LaNae Wilson
250
33.03%
Write-in
1
0.13%
Community R-6 School Board
Wayne Glasgow
125
26.37%
Rhonda Curtis
163
34.39%
Daniel Schafer
183
38.61%
Write-in
3
0.63%
Community R-6 Prop. A
YES
223
85.11%
NO
39
14.89%
North Callaway R-1 School Board
Kathleen Willis
3
27.27%
David Isaacks
4
36.36%
Dustin. M. Moore
4
36.36%
Boone County R-6 School Board
Brian P. Bostick
126
36.42%
Greg Martin
68
19.65%
Gail D. Marriott
49
14.16%
Nathan Chitwood
100
28.9%
Write-in
3
0.87%
Vandalia Ward 1 Alderman
Teresa H. Wenzel
38
92.68%
Write-in
3
7.32%
Vandalia Ward 2 Alderman
Write-in (Edna Wheeler)
18
100%
Vandalia Ward 3 Alderman
Linda S. Wilson
59
39.86%
Debbie Hopke
89
60.14%
Farber Mayor
Kendall Scott
38
92.68%
Write-in
3
7.32%
Farber Alderman
James E. Day Jr.
37
63.79%
Write-in (Mike Atkinson)
21
36.21%
Laddonia Mayor
Josh Demieke
89
98.89%
Write-in
1
1.11%
Laddonia Alderman
Glenn Jensen
72
40.45%
Monte Hanson
41
23.03%
Kevin Charlton
62
34.83%
Write-in
3
1.69%
City of Laddonia Question
YES
61
61.62%
NO
38
38.38%
Audrain Ambulance Sub-Dist. 3
Write-in (Kim Huemann)
16
100%
Village of Rush Hill Trustee
Write-in
0
0%