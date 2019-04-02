Growing pains can be a tough thing for any coach to deal with, but beyond being a young guy in his first year on the job, Community R-6 varsity baseball coach Joel Krato has the added task of dealing with his squads transition from the Eastern Missouri Conference to the Central Activities Conference.

Some of that anonymity may actually work in Krato's favor because, having never coached against the EMO, that means all he knows is the CAC. More often than not, what that translates to is, not only is that where the Trojans new skippers' mind is when it comes to strategy, foresight and rivalry, that's also where his heart will always be because that's where it started for him. Where it all began, and as far as results go this squad is already doing much better than it did a season ago.

Most recently CR-6 got an April Fools Day visit from Northeast on Monday, and even though the home team was in control at the start, it wasn't at the end, taking a 4-2 CAC defeat.

"We were winning 2-0, but defensively we made mistakes that hurt us," said Krato.

The Trojans hame game on March 28 was postponed because of weather and no new date has been scheduled as of yet.

CR-6, 2-3 overall, won just one game last year and next travel to Van-Far on Thursday prior to welcoming Prairie Home on Friday.