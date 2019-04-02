The Mexico varsity girls soccer team is on a North Central Missouri Conference tour of sorts this week that ends Thursday at home against Moberly after launching on Monday from Hannibal.

It that initial matchup at the Lady Pirates the Lady Bulldogs quite simply didn't get off to the start they wanted to and it was all downhill after that as the squad was never able to recover. Instead, once things started going wrong Mexico was never able to get the momentum turned back in its favor. What that led to was a turn of the tides that just kept slipping further and further away from the Lady Bulldogs until finally they had been defeated by Hannibal 9-0 according to mshsaa.org.

While Mexico also made the trip out to Marshall on Tuesday, on April 9 Battle comes to town and on April 11 the Lady Bulldogs will have a league matchup against Fulton.