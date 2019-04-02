Incumbents on the Mexico City Council and Mexico School District No. 59 Board of Education retained their seats Tuesday in the general municipal election. Scott Hobbs did not seek re-election to the school board and Nicole Nelson was selected for his seat.

Calls to Nelson, and Chris Williams, winning incumbent of the Mexico council, were not immediately returned Tuesday evening. Nelson issued a statement to supporters on her campaign’s Facebook page.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I will not let you down and am always an open ear,” she wrote.

Williams also posted a public statement to his personal Facebook page thanking his supporters.

Returning to the Mexico school board is Heather DeMint, who said she is ready to complete the work of the school reconfiguration.

“I’m glad to be able to be there to work through the reconfiguration and some of the other challenges facing the district,” she said.

DeMint also is looking forward to strengthening mental health services offered through the district via an agreement with Arthur Center Community Health. This will help schools in the district address not only the mental health of students but behavior issues, as well, she said. “(We’re) trying to line all the schools together with the behavior plans,” she said.

Voters approved a key ballot measure related to a capital improvement sales tax. The sales tax before voters was a continuation of an already existing tax. Street repairs and other maintenance needs will be funded by this tax.