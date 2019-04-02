Only for the ladies

Individuals entering seventh and eighth grade are invited to participate in the 2019 Centralia Middle School Girls Basketball Camp May 13-17 at Chester Boren Middle School from 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Cost is $30, which includes a reversible jersey or shorts for those that received a jersey last year, and a t-shirt. Proper attire is required, Coach Ensor will be instructing and registration is due by April 26. Athletes are required to have a current physical on file. Details: jason.watermann@catnet.gen.mo.us

Panthers preparing for summer

At a cost of $30 and with goals that include improving an athletes knowledge of distance training and running and learning distance specific drills, the Centralia Cross Country Camp will take place July 23-25 from 7:00-8:30 a.m.

This event is for athletes that will be entering grades 7-12 in the 2019 school year, a camp shirt is included and registration is due to Panthers varsity cross country coach Jason Waterman by July 9. Sessions will begin in Coach Waterman's room in the high school AG/ Science Building, activities will take place on the high school track and grass fields, Centralia Recreation Park and numerous roads and other goals include learning about the team aspects of running and cross country and injury prevention.

Students must have a current physical on file with the school. Details: 573-825-5427