There are occasions when timing can be everything, which is exactly what the North Callaway varsity baseball team was thinking after hosting Wright City on Monday in an Eastern Missouri Conference makeup game after their originally scheduled matchup last Thursday was postponed due to weather.

Perhaps if these squads had played when they were supposed to the Thunderbird's wouldn't have had to face Wildcats pitcher Hunter Brouk, and even if they did maybe he wouldn't have thrown a complete-game two hitter with 10 strikeouts and just one walk. The problem was that they did, plus North Callaway made two errors on top of that compared to none for Wright City, 3-4 overall, 1-1 EMO, an equation that added up to a 6-0 defeat.

"They were, from the start of the game, in attack mode and we were not," said coach Zeth Lavy.

On the bright side for the T-Birds Gabe Cash and Jordan Delashmut each had a hit in three at-bats. The flip side of this performance was slightly darker and featured Finnian Clark (0-1) taking the loss after allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in three innings pitched.

The Wildcats had a much more prosperous kind of day and were led by Kyle Johnson at 2-for-3 with three RBI and Blaine Tuepker also managed two hits in three at-bats with three runs, three steals and a walk.

In the JV game North Callaway fell to 0-4 overall by losing 5-0 to Wright City, 2-1 overall.

The Thunderbirds, 2-6 overall, 1-1 EMO, had a league doubleheader at Bowling Green on Tuesday and on Thursday the team is at Wellsville-Middletown.