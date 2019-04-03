Lewis and Clark Conference supremacy means everything to its members.

The race to the top of the varsity baseball league standings isn't for the faint of heart, nor will those that aren't willing to fight tooth and nail at every turn in an effort to capitalize on any perceived advantage going to faire well. To put it another way, a strong competitive spirit is a must when swimming in these waters.

That being said, Paris head coach Darren Beaver might be in his first year atop the program, but he's not new to much of anything, so to say his team was ready for a trip to Knox County Monday was an understatement. While it's rare that a coach is able to dial in all nine players in a lineup, one individual who hit the diamond running and never looked back for the Coyotes was Ethan Redington, whose lone hit was a bases-clearing, three RBI double with a run.

Redington's true magic actually came on the mound, where he tossed a complete game and only gave up one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts to help guide Paris to a 7-1 conference road win over the Eagles.

"Ethan was in the zone most of the night; throwing strikes and letting his defense back him up. He had a couple hiccups, but would get back on track and throw strikes and letting his defense get him out of a jam," said Beaver. "Some nice plays by Timmy Johnston at second base, Brock Miller at short stop, and Adam Forrest in ceterfield got some key outs for us.

The key to Paris' offensive attack was that it scored all of its runs in the third and fourth inning, marks it was able to reach because players like Timmy Johnston charted three hits and two runs for the contest backed up by Miller's two hits and one run. Forrest was also in the mix for the Coyotes in this one with a hit and two runs, Clayton Langerud added a hit, two RBI and a run and coming through with a hit and one RBI was Keaton Threkeld.

"We got some really timely hitting in the fourth inning to put a big number on the board," Beaver said. "That opened things up for us and gave us some breathing room."

Paris, 3-1 overall, 3-0 LCC, is at Cairo (Northeast) today for a non-league game.