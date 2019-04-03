In the first of consecutive Eastern Missouri Conference road contests, the North Callaway varsity baseball team went to Bowling Green, 2-1 overall, 2-0 EMO, on Tuesday in search of its second win in both league play, as well as overall.

The Bobcats had similar aspirations, though, and proved it by scoring three runs each in the first and fourth innings, which they complimented by also charting a run a piece in the second and third to take a 8-3 lead heading into the fifth. Down, but not out, the Thunderbird's came back to chart two runs each in the top of the next two innings thanks, in part, to Dawson Wright going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI, which cut that lead to 8-5 and then 9-7 in the top of the sixth.

Christian Griffith also got on his horse and rode as hard as he could for North Callaway, coming in at 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, but it just wasn't enough as Bowling Green scored another run in the bottom of the sixth then shut things down after that to come out on top of the T-Birds 10-7.

"We saw a lot of good things at the plate (that) night," said coach Zeth Lavy. "Our bats finally came alive, but on the defensive side we have to start putting up more zeroes."

One other reason North Callaway was able to stay within striking distance was that Jacob Morris went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Conversely, taking the loss for the T-Birds to fall to 0-2 on the season after allowing eight runs, six earned, on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four innings pitched was Justin Kaufman.

Bowling Green's starting pitcher, Kaden Chandler, wasn't actually much better, giving up six runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. The one big difference was that Chandler got the win.

The tale of North Callaway's evening can be told in summary simply by reading the final stat line, which read that the team scored seven runs on nine hits with five errors. The Bobcats, on the other hand, charted 11 hits and made three errors.

In the JV game the T-Birds records dropped to 0-4 after it was defeated by Bowling Green 9-5.

North Callaway, 1-7 overall, 1-2 EMO, is at Wellsville-Middletown today for a league game that starts at 4:30 p.m.