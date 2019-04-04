JEFFERSON CITY — Seven words in a bill that would require therapy insurance for people with disabilities cause concern for autism advocates, who testified at a Senate Health and Pensions Committee hearing Wednesday.

A 2010 law requires insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorder therapies but does not include other developmental or physical disabilities. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has sponsored a bill for three years in a row to expand the coverage mandate.

The bill has been more successful each year, and it passed the House and was first read to the Senate in March.

Insurance would cover treatments that are medically necessary “as determined by the health care plan,” the bill states.

Representatives from Autism Speaks and the University of Missouri’s Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders spoke against this particular phrase at the hearing.

The detail is a “non-starter” and would be a “significant degradation” of the 2010 law, said Ron Ashworth, chair of the Thompson Center advisory board.

This provision would allow insurance plans to decide some services or medications prescribed by a doctor are not medically necessary for a patient with a disability, Ashworth said. The patient could protest through the administrative policies of the insurance plan, and he or she could later take the complaint to court or another outside procedure if the effort fails, he said.

“If you put that provision ‘as determined by the health care plan’ in there, you have basically denied them that right, and they will never win in a court of law,” he said.

The insurance plan’s chief medical officer could deny more claims if no one is able to protest them outside the administrative policies, he said.

The autism community “has been painted a little unfairly as the villains in this story” because it opposes the bill in its current form, said Michael Wasmer, the director of state government affairs for Autism Speaks.

“We certainly do not oppose the intent to require coverage of treatments for developmental disabilities,” he said. “We do oppose the approach taken.”

The bill unnecessarily amends parts of the autism statute and weakens existing coverage for autism spectrum disorders, Wasmer said.

Autism Speaks would support the bill if it simply added other developmental and physical disabilities to the autism coverage statute, or if it created a new and separate statute covering developmental and physical disabilities, he said.

Robyn Schelp, a Columbia mother whose son has a genetic disorder, has worked on the legislation with Basye each year. She is the president of Missouri Disability Empowerment, an advocacy group that arose from working with the legislature.

She told the committee it was important to invite entities from the entire disability community, including the autism community, to have a voice in the legislation.

“Our intention all three years has been the exact same thing, and that is to make sure all children with disabilities have access to the therapies they need,” Schelp said.

If the Affordable Care Act were repealed or its protections removed, 380 Missouri children on the autism spectrum with individual insurance plans would not have coverage under the Missouri law, Schelp said, and Basye’s bill would fill that gap.

Representatives from the Missouri Psychological Association, the Missouri Association of Rehabilitation Facilities and the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disability Services all expressed support of the bill.

Shannon Cooper of the Missouri Insurance Coalition disputed Ashworth’s argument when he testified in favor of the bill. Insurers do not try to keep medical services out of autistic children’s reach, he said.

“I bristle at those comments that we are the dark actor in this and that we use the current statutes to prevent anyone from getting services,” Cooper said.

The Missouri Insurance Coalition and other insurance lobbyists’ support of the bill got it through the committee in the House, Schelp told the Tribune in February.

Insurance companies and lobbyists opposed the legislation in 2018 because they believed it would cover more than 100,000 children and cause premiums to rise. Fewer than 6,000 children in Missouri would benefit from this bill, Basye said.

Schelp said she has been working for the past month to fix the contested language of the bill.

“It’s been quite a challenge, but I think we’re getting somewhere,” she said.