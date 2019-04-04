National economic growth will likely slow this year and in coming years, but a pair of local economists told a few dozen people Thursday afternoon not to worry.

Kansas City-based UMB Investment Management held a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Columbia Thursday where Chief Investment Officer KC Matthews and Eric Kelley, director of research, said a slowing economy likely means growth will be steady for years to come. Still, Matthews and Kelly said trade, a low unemployment rate and politics weigh on the economy as the mid-point of the year looms.

From 2010 to 2017 as the U.S. emerged from the Great Recession, nationwide gross domestic product grew by an average of 3.8 percent per year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In 2018 GDP grew by 5.2 percent.

The 2017 federal tax overhaul juiced last year's returns, Matthews said. He expects GDP growth to slow to between 2 and 2.4 percent this year and expects growth rates of around 2 percent to continue for several more years.

"It's not a doomsday scenario," Matthews said. "Naturally the economy is going to slow down."

President Donald Trump's hard-line trade policies continue to threaten to the economy, particularly in agricultural areas. Still, presidents ranging from Warren G. Harding to George W. Bush used tariffs to protect farmers and manufacturers with varying results, Matthews said.

"Virtually every president since (Harry Truman) has used tariffs one way or another," Matthews told the crowd.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in March it expected net farm income to decline by $12 billion in 2018, or 16 percent, from 2017 levels. The USDA expects a rebound of about $6.3 billion, to a total of $69.4 billion, in 2019.

Last June trade tensions with China escalated when the U.S. slapped a 25 percent tariff $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China retaliated by placing a 25 percent tariff on U.S. products including cars and soybeans. In September U.S. officials placed tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump also threatened to place tariffs on the remaining $267 billion in goods the U.S. imports from China.

Trade tensions have begun to ease as talks continued on a long-term solution. China recently relaxed the U.S. automobile tariff from 25 percent to 15 percent.

The U.S exports $130 billion worth of goods to China, but imports $505 billion worth of goods. Overall Chinese imports account for 72 percent of U.S. imports, Matthews said.

"It's meaningful," Matthews said. "We cannot discount this risk, but it might not be large enough to cripple our economy."

The U.S unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent in February, down slightly from 4 percent in January, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. In Missouri the unemployment remained unchanged between January and February at 3.2 percent.

With unemployment low, consumer confidence is high. The University of Michigan's monthly consumer sentiment survey sat at a level of 98.4 points in March, up from 93.8 points in February.

Wages may finally be starting to finally tick upwards. Between 2010 and 2017, average hourly earnings for private sector employees grew at an annual rate of 2.1 percent, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Last year average hourly earnings for private sector employees grew by 2.9 percent.

"If wages are growing relatively quickly, you know you can find a job anytime you want, anywhere you want, you can walk across the street and make more money, that leads to consumer confidence," Kelley said. "Consumer confidence drives consumption."

Small and large businesses are dealing with shortages of workers to fill positions, Kelley said. Recently the number of unemployed people compared to job openings fell to 0.85, Kelley said.

"It's never gotten this low before," Kelley said. "It's very basic: There are more jobs than there are unemployed people."

With the labor shortage, the quality of laborers also declined in recent years, Kelley said. Automation is picking up the slack in parts of the labor market and putting downward pressure on wages. Over the short term, rising wages will dent economic growth, Matthews said. In the long term capital expenditures on equipment used for automation will continue growth, Matthews said.

Population growth has slowed as young people are getting married later and having kids later, Matthews said. Last year the U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent, the slowest population growth since 1937, Matthews said. About 3.8 million people were born, 2.8 million people died and 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens.

In recent weeks Trump threatened to shut the U.S. border with Mexico to stop a flow of migrants fleeing Central America. Trump walked back his comments Thursday, but suggested he could slap tariffs on Mexican made cars in an effort to get Mexico to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S.

Economically, the U.S. cannot close the southern border, Matthews said. Still, one of the many keys to continuing long-term growth will be to find a steady stream of immigrants to fill the workforce and support businesses as birth rates fall, Matthews said.

"All I know economically speaking is you need immigration to support our workforce," Matthews said. "We can't just rely on the organic labor force."

pjoens@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1722