In an effort to make up a game that was postponed from March 25, the Van-Far varsity baseball team hosted both Hermann and Community R-6 on Wednesday. Results included victories of 15-2 over the Bearcats and 2-1 against the Trojans in extra innings.
In an effort to make up a game that was postponed from March 25, the Van-Far varsity baseball team hosted both Hermann and Community R-6 on Wednesday. Results included victories of 15-2 over the Bearcats and 2-1 against the Trojans in extra innings.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.