Few teams, if any, are ever going to improve if they don't recognize what their strengths are, as well as their weaknesses.

For the Mexico varsity girls soccer team head coach Haley Schafer is well aware of both sides of that scenario and is doing all she can to see that this program reaches its full potential. For example, at Marshall on Tuesday in North Central Missouri Conference action the Lady Bulldogs gave their hosts all they could handle and then some, only to end up on the wrong side of a 5-2 decision.

"We moved the ball much better offensively tonight. We had several chances on goal. We just had to get one to fall," said Schafer. "The effort from the middle of the field tonight by Jessica Dykes and Rachel Kristofferson set the pace of the game and controlled play often. We’re still working some kinks out defensively but overall the girls are working hard and making good things happen often."

Scoring for Mexico was Emma Evans and Kyleigh Wayman assisted by Rosanna McKeown.

The Lady Bulldogs host Battle on Tuesday and are at Fulton on Thursday for a NCMC contest.