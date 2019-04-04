While it's true the landscape of the North Central Missouri Conference can be incredibly unforgiving, there are several league matchups that take that athletic mayhem and multiply it several times over and one of them is Mexico vs Fulton.

Most recently that rivalry came to life at the Bulldogs a day early on Wednesday because of expected weather issues and the result was 16 total runs on 18 hits and six errors. These teams do it big when they get together, and it was the Hornets who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Mexico officially made this a back-and-forth affair by going up 2-1 in the second, only to see Fulton take the lead back at 3-2 in the third. The Bulldogs then tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth, and that's when things got tricky.

To be specific, the Hornets somehow, some way found their groove and commenced to going out and grabbing three runs for each of the next three innings. Mexico was able to counter, but that was just a lone run in the fifth, which allowed Fulton to claim this victory 12-4.

"When Fulton comes to Mexico, in any sport, you can guarantee it's going to be a battle. The rivalry is one of the more fierce I've been associated with, and tonight did not fail to live up to those expectations," said coach Brandon Schafer. "Fulton came out with a game plan to take pitches and shorten up their swing to get on base, and it worked. As a team, we continue to compete until the last batter, we were just hitting the ball hard right at people."

One issue working against the Bulldogs was the four errors they made, but they also had four hits, two of which along with one RBI came by way of Zach Mueller. Dalyn Feigenspan also had a multi-hit performance for this contest, going 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, Ty Prince went 1-for-4 and adding a hit in three at-bats was Cole Whalen.

"Coach (Dion) Nunnelly does a great job helping our hitters adjust and be ready for every type of pitcher. We just couldn't find the grass tonight," said Schafer. "The players have done well with two strikes lately, and I attribute that to their approach and Bulldog mentality. We move on to two non-conference games next week against North Callaway and Centralia, both of whom have been hitting the ball well lately. Feigenspan and Mueller produced tonight, keeping us in the game until late."