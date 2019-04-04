The bad news coming into this season for the Montgomery County varsity boys golf team was that Robert Ripperdan was going to be its third coach in three years.

Considering the way this team is playing so far this year the good news outweighs the bad by a lot and never was that more evident than it was on Tuesday when the Wildcats traveled to Elsberry for an Eastern Missouri Conference tri-meet that also included Wright City. Led by Logan Hutcheson, who shot a 47, the Wildcats also used the 51 carded by Jackson Larkin and turned it into the low score of 213, putting them ahead of Elsberry with 233 and Wright City at 249.

"(This meet was) played on the rugged and forested back 9 of Elsberry's famed Sun Valley Golf Course," said Ripperdan. "The medalist for the match was Elsberry's Tanner Marre with a 45. MoCo Golf is now 7-0 in its first three completed matches. (We'll be) back on the course Friday afternoon against Silex, Wright City, and New Bloomfield."

The rest of Montgomery County's lineup included Keenan James at 56, Michael Price came in at 59, Eric Saak put up a 61 and Tucker Banks laid down a 69.