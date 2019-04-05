With an eye on the Missouri State High School Athletic Association championship tournament every varsity boys golf squad ends its season with, Mexico head coach Dwight Loyd just wants to see his team progress during the year.

That's why, even though the Bulldogs didn't come out on top when they hosted Moberly, MMA and Marshall on Tuesday, he still liked what he saw. Instead, it was the Spartans that came out on top with a score of 174 followed closely by the Fighting Colonels at 176, Mexico was third with a 193 and the Owls rounded things out by carding a 202.

"(Tuesday) night we took a step in the right direction. We shot our lowest round of the year as a team," said Loyd. "Grant Qualls was a huge help last night and shot a personal best nine-hole round with a 44. As a sophomore he has really improved his game early in the season. If he continues improving he will be a big help to varsity this year. With the weather improving, guys are really starting to loosen up and get into a rhythm."

As for the rest of the Bulldogs individual scores, Mason Lower posted a 50, Chris Dubbert shot a 53, David Koons carded a 60 and Gage Gilmore came in at 46.

Mexico is at the Palmyra JV Tournament today, on Tuesday the Bulldogs are at the Moberly Invitational and on Wednesday the team travels to the Palmyra Invite.