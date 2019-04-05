Coming into this season the Centralia varsity baseball team knew it had to play four of its initial five games in unfamiliar territory, so when one of those road contests was cancelled because of weather and might not even get rescheduled because it wasn't a league matchup that seemed like a good sign.

So good, in fact, the Panthers were able to best Southern Boone at home 7-4 on Mar. 26, but the real test came after that when the team had to travel once again, only this time it was to start Clarence Cannon Conference competition, and it would be hard to imagine things going any better. This included winning 13-0 on April 1 at Clark County prior to playing at Highland on April 2, last Tuesday, and blowing up their bats to the tune of a 17-0 victory.

According to Centralia R-VI Schools, highlights for the Panthers against Clark County revolved around, "Gus Stidham and Ben Schmidt combined for the shutout. Gus recorded the win, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Eight different Panthers scored led by Quentin Foster with four runs. Schmidt led the team with three hits and Jackson Wells and Foster had two each. Stidham led the team with three RBI and Hunter King hit a homerun. The team defense was error free last night."

The Macon host Iberia tomorrow in CCC action.