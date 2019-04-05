The Mexico Education Center of Moberly Area Community College celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday. Guests were welcomed by staff and viewed its upgrades, many of which were to building's annex section.

"(This is) where we're doing mechatronics and our agriculture program," said Todd Martin, the college's vice president for instruction. "Everything in this big bay is essentially new since last year. This is one of our fastest growing programs."

The school's nursing program received new electronic mannequins, which can simulate emergency situations or even birth. "The American Board of Nursing allows up to 50 percent of a student's clinical time to be done in a simulation lab," Martin said. "They're hooked up to computers and they respond however they're programmed to respond."

The center frequently expands its nursing programs with the high demand for nursing staff.

"We have a great lab technician program,” Martin said. “It's down in the annex area. So, we're training people to be lab techs in hospitals to run all the tests.”

The phlebotomy, or blood drawing, program is run as a statewide consortium with a number of community colleges in Missouri. An MACC staff member is the program director, while another works at Three Rivers College, in Poplar Bluff, Martin said.

"Students are coming from five different colleges... in the consortium,” he said. “For the students, it's relatively seamless. They enroll at their own home campus and the consortium works out the financial piece on the back end for the students.”

The nursing program also has baby mannequins that simulate complications with newborns, said Practical Nursing Coordinator Susan Gale.

Different wounds students could encounter were displayed in the simulation lab. Students use them to practice suturing, or sewing wounds closed. "We can make it pretty realistic," she said.

While the wounds are usually placed on mannequins for practice, there are times the school will do a disaster simulation for students with live models for their final simulation, said Accelerated Associates Degree in Nursing Coordinator Candice Walker.

"It's meant to just help them triage," she said. "So we have the scenario where... (a bomb) has exploded, so we'll put all these burns and stuff on people."

While the Mexico center offers a number of degree programs, they also offer high school equivalency courses, as well, said Adult Education and Literacy Program Director Shannon Moore and Kalon Smith, program coordinator.

"We do morning and night classes for anyone who wants to get their high school equivalency, and we also try to help them get into college," Smith said. "We've been struggling to get the word out that we're here in Mexico."