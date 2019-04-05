Get in where you fit in

Because their original matchup had to be postponed, the Van-Far varsity baseball game at Wellsville-Middletown from Mar. 28 will be made up on April 11 at 6 p.m. after the squad plays Mark Twain at 4 p.m.

The Tigers also have to makeup a game on April 10 at 4:30 p.m. with North Callaway that was postponed from last Thursday.

Mexico Silver Hair Horseshoes

League Class A Singles results for 4-3-19 include Brady Fox 4-0, Larry McAfee 2-2, Rodney Brewster 1-3 (LP 60), Ralph Throckmorton 1-3 (LP 48) and Charlie Ward (DNC).

In the Class B Singles results included Charlie Maupin 5-0, Glen Light 4-1, Ron Boscherding 2-3 (66 LP), Louie Schmidt 2-3 (LP 45), Tom Fox 2-3 (LP 34) and Joe Jackson (0-3 (DNC).

As for the Doubles play, going 2-0 were Boscherding/Brady Fox, Tom Fox/Brewster were 1-1 and coming in at 0-2 were Throckmorton/Maupin.

Panthers adapting to the circumstances

The Spring sports season has always been the most tenuous of the three on the prep landscape because of the unpredictability of the weather and this year is no different. Because of this Centralia has been forced to make some varsity scheduling adjustments. This includes there will be no makeup for the home track meet that was cancelled last Thursday and the Centralia Invitational has been changed from a two-day meet on today and tomorrow to being a one-day meet today only.

The Panthers baseball game that was postponed last Thursday has also been rescheduled for May 8.