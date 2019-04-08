A number of recent hydrotests failed on the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline north of Mexico while Energy Transfer works with the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration to assess the line after a March 3 rupture lit up the night sky with an enormous fireball.

The most recent test was conducted Monday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which the Arthur Hills Golf Course was closed. The hydrotest is a quality-control measure done by Energy Transfer to ensure the integrity of the pipeline, according to a statement from the company. Once all tests are successfully completed, the line will be put back into service and the company will return to its regular testing program.

“The purpose of a hydrotest is to test the strength of the pipe using water by taking the pressure inside the pipe to a higher level than normal operations,” Energy Transfer Public Relations Representative Amanda Gorgueiro wrote in a statement. “This will not only verify the integrity of repairs, it will also identify any areas we may want to proactively investigate further.”

Organizations which regularly receive notice prior to testing are area landowners, Audrain County Sheriff’s Department, Audrain County Emergency Management, Mexico Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the golf course.

Testing is done in two phases. The first includes a spike test which accesses pipe pressure that meets or exceeds the minimum yield strength of the pipe. The second phase includes lower pressure over an extended time that is still over the normal operating pressure for the pipe. Major road crossing also are monitored during testing and a company patrol pilot flies the line to monitor the right-of-way.

Testing is occurring in more than the immediate area of the March 3 rupture. Sounds from the pipeline during testing are not cause for alarm, Gorgueiro wrote. “It identifies specific segments in the line that need to be repaired or replaced.”

The Panhandle Eastern system is comprised of four pipelines extending approximately 1,300 miles from Texas and then through Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.