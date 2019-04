The North Callaway varsity golf team just competed last Friday at its second tri-meet of the year at Tanglewood in advance of competing at Father Tolton yesterday, and the week is just getting started. Next up for the Thunderbird's is tri-meet number three on Tuesday at 4 p.m., on Wednesday the squad has a 9 a.m. tee at the Southern Boone Invite and on April 16 the squad is at the Elsberry Invite, which starts at 10 a.m.