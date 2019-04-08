Centralia varsity wrestlers Trevor Bodine and Anthony Stevens not only placed at the Adidas Folkstyle Wrestling Nationals April 5-7 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO., but the duo also earned All-American status.
