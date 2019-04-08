Last Saturday the North Callaway JV baseball team took the diamond at the Southern Boone Invite and while the team was able to jump out the box with their bats burning brightly, the second contest was an entirely different animal.

To be specific, the Thunderbirds started this two-game extravaganza by defeating Hallsville 8-2. North Callaway then found itself on the wrong side of a 12-3 decision in game two against host Southern Boone.

In that initial matchup the T-Birds got things done as the home team in five innings by claiming leads of 3-1 and 6-2 in the first and second innings. North Callaway then tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fourth as Jackson Althiser earned the victory by pitching four innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on two walks with nine strikeouts.

Althiser also helped his own caused by scoring three runs, but the real offensive juggernaut was Zeke Gilman, whose highlights included going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

The second game was decidedly different from the get-go as the Eagles went up 4-2 in the first inning. The T-Birds did cut that deficit in half in the second to make it 4-3, but when Southern Boone, 1-1 overall, countered by scoring six in the third and two in the fourth, that lone run the visitors put up against that in the fifth paled in comparison.

Taking the loss for North Callaway was Jacob Morris. who also went 1-for-1 with one RBI and two runs.

The Thunderbirds JV is now 1-7 overall.

The North Callaway varsity hosted Mexico on Monday and on Thursday the squad welcomes Elsberry.