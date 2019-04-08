The Class 3 and 4 State Sectional Track and Field Meet should feature about 45 teams this year on May 18 at Montgomery County High School. The schools assigned to this location include:

Bowling Green High School

Christian High School (Host)

Duchesne High School

John Burroughs High School

Lutheran St. Charles High School

McCluer South-Berkeley High School

North Technical High School

Orchard Farm High School

Palmyra High School

Trinity Catholic High School

Whitfield High School

Winfield High School

Blair Oaks High School

Boonville High School

California High School

Centralia High School (Host)

Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School

Fatima High School

Hallsville High School

Macon High School

Montgomery County High School

North Callaway High School

Southern Boone High School

Wright City High School

Clayton High School

Hazelwood East High School

Jennings High School

Ladue Horton Watkins High School

McCluer High School

MICDS High School (Host)

Normandy Collaborative High School

Riverview Gardens High School

University City High School

Ft. Zumwalt East High School

Ft. Zumwalt South High School

Fulton High School

Hannibal High School

Kirksville High School

Liberty (Wentzville) High School

Mexico High School (Host) Moberly High School

St. Charles High School

St. Charles West High School

St. Dominic High School

Warrenton High School