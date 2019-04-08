The Class 3 and 4 State Sectional Track and Field Meet should feature about 45 teams this year on May 18 at Montgomery County High School. The schools assigned to this location include:
Bowling Green High School
Christian High School (Host)
Duchesne High School
John Burroughs High School
Lutheran St. Charles High School
McCluer South-Berkeley High School
North Technical High School
Orchard Farm High School
Palmyra High School
Trinity Catholic High School
Whitfield High School
Winfield High School
Blair Oaks High School
Boonville High School
California High School
Centralia High School (Host)
Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School
Fatima High School
Hallsville High School
Macon High School
Montgomery County High School
North Callaway High School
Southern Boone High School
Wright City High School
Clayton High School
Hazelwood East High School
Jennings High School
Ladue Horton Watkins High School
McCluer High School
MICDS High School (Host)
Normandy Collaborative High School
Riverview Gardens High School
University City High School
Ft. Zumwalt East High School
Ft. Zumwalt South High School
Fulton High School
Hannibal High School
Kirksville High School
Liberty (Wentzville) High School
Mexico High School (Host) Moberly High School
St. Charles High School
St. Charles West High School
St. Dominic High School
Warrenton High School