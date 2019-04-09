Mexico City Council member Ayanna Shivers was left speechless Monday after the council selected her as the first African-American woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

Chris Williams, who was sworn in for his fourth term on the council, was named chairman pro tem.

Shivers was nominated by council member Vicki Briggs. The prospect of serving as mayor is exciting and it shows that Mexico is progressing, Shivers said. Mexico’s first black mayor was Herman O. Tolson, who served from 1974-75 and the first female mayor was Virginia Robertson who served from 2005 to 2010.

Shiver’s nomination was seconded by then-Mayor Chris Miller. Williams also was nominated for the mayorship by member Steve Nichols, but his nomination was not seconded.

Miller hit the term limit after serving two consecutive terms as mayor. A board policy change in 2012 put term limits on how many consecutive years a council member can serve as mayor, but Miller will be eligible again after this year’s term.

“Well, first I want to say, Chris, don’t think that you’re out of it too easily, because I’m going to have to be calling you to get advice every once in a while,” Shivers said. “I must say this is the first time I’m actually speechless.”

Miller was thanked for his service as mayor by Briggs, and said she is looking forward to serving her term with Shivers as mayor.

Mexico city government organization

The Mexico mayor and chairman positions are selected by nominations from the council, rather than by registered voters, due to how the city’s government is organized.

The council received information on how the city is organized by city attorney Lou Leonatti at a work session of the council Monday. “We will not have a civics quiz at the end of the presentation, but we are going to go through forms of government in Missouri, in particular our form of government, how it works, your role, city manager’s role, all that kind of thing,” he said.

Mexico is classified as a third-class city by Missouri statute, which is based on populations. Missouri classifications go from villages and towns to first-, second- and third-class cities and constitutional charter. Comparable third-class cities are Moberly and Fulton.

Third-class can have various forms of government, Leonatti said. Mexico uses a traditional system with a city manager and council at-large. The council hires the city manager, city clerk, city assessor (if needed) and city treasurer. All other departmental positions are hired by the city manager.

The major business of the council is to approve the city budget, pay schedules for employees and ordinances or resolutions. Ordinances become part of the city code. Resolutions are agreements between the city and another organization.