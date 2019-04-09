The Mexico City Council reformed Monday as part of the process of certifying the April 2 election. Once that was completed, the council got down to its regular business, including the approval of multiple resolutions.

The council entered into an agreement with the Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant to provide tourism activities funding. The city will provide $10,000 to the organization. This is in addition to the $10,000 from the tourism tax provided by the city for the pageant to procure advertising for the pageant. The tourism activities funding is the same amount the council has authorized for a number of years, said City Manager Bruce Slagle.

The city needs additional flow meters to conduct measurements on its sanitary sewer collection during dry periods and rainy periods over 60 days. The city already has four flow meters and would need an additional six meters for this testing phase. The testing is necessary to calibrate the city’s hydraulic model and facility plan made by St. Louis-based engineering firm Horner and Shifrin, said Mexico Public Works Director Kensey Russell.

The six meters would match the city’s existing equipment. The distributor of the flow meters used by the city is the Huntsville, Alabama-based, ADS LLC, which also has St. Louis field office. The city would enter a lease agreement for the 60 day testing period. The cost is $35 per day, per meter for a total cost of $12,600.

“Horner and Shifrin evaluated what we have and what (ADS is) offering and said it will collect the needed data on flows, velocities, surcharging and manholes,” Russell said.

The council approved the lease agreement. The meters the city already has is sufficient for its day-to-day needs outside of the testing phase, Russell said.

Annual asphalt resurfacing and concrete street maintenance projects also were approved by the council Monday. Asphalt resurfacing projects are to take place on Lakeview Road from Clark Street to Fairground Street, and North Jefferson Street from Love Street to West Maple Street. The estimated amount was up to $163,302 and the lowest bid received was $133,958.40 from Christensen Construction Co. of Kingdom City. This bid amount also includes the addition of an asphalt parking lot and access road to the lot at Fairground Park. The city has previously worked with Christensen and they do good work, said City Engineer Drew Williford.

Concrete work includes Americans With Disabilities Act curb ramps on North Jefferson Street and at the Missouri and Love street intersection. The project was estimated at $44,255 and the city received the low bid from Donaldson Excavating of Mexico in the amount of $21,445.35. Previous project bids were reviewed and Donaldson was contacted about the bid variation, Willford said. “At this time, (Donaldson is) very much aware of the extent and scope of the project,” he said.