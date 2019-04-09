Growth was a major theme of this year’s Arbor Day celebration held Friday at Lakeview Park.

The knowledge of Mexico Middle School Agriculture and Builders Club grew when they took part in an activity to measure tree growth, and the number of trees in the park grew by at least one when Chad Shoemaker, Mexico parks and recreation director planted a Pin Oak.

This was the 40th year the city has celebrated Arbor Day as a TreeCity USA community. Mexico is the oldest of the TreeCity USA cities in Missouri, Shoemaker said.

“We had a forester that worked in industry back here years ago by the name of Bill Thompson, who really got all this rolling for the city of Mexico back in the day,” he said.

TreeCity USA is a National Arbor Day Foundation program. The city has done at least four things to receive the designation, said Ann Koenig, community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The community holds an Arbor Day celebration each year, spends at least $2 per person on trees each year, employs forestry staff and has ordinances relating to trees on public land.

“Somebody can’t just say, ‘You know, that would make great firewood, and cut it down.’ … So, you have to have some sort of tree ordinance,” she said.

The city will now be able to advertise itself as a TreeCity USA city with special signs to be posted at city limits, along with a special flag and plaque signifying the city’s 40-year contribution to the program.

The next 40 years of celebrations started with the reading of an Arbor Day proclamation by Shoemaker from Mayor Pro Tem Steve Nichols. “The city council urges all citizens (of Mexico) to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands, and to support our Trees Community Forestry Program,” Shoemaker said, reading from the proclamation.

Students from the Ag and Builders Club read facts about Arbor Day to the assembled crowd before Shoemaker demonstrated best practices for planting a tree. After the demonstration, he distributed saplings for Red Bud, Black Gum and Sycamore trees to community members. Any saplings not distributed were to be planted at city parks.