It was a back-and-forth affair when the Paris varsity baseball team welcomed Fayette for a Lewis and Clark conference contest on Monday.

The danger of being in these types of shootouts is one side might just, through no fault of their own, run out of ammunition before the other. In this game the Coyotes were hoping the Falcons offense was done after they tied the score at 7-7 in the fifth inning, so when they drove one last run across the plate in the sixth to take a late lead, they were hoping that would be enough to claim this win.

Instead, Fayette proved that it was just getting started by going on a four-run rally and then shutting Paris down in the bottom of the stanza to earn themselves an 11-8 victory.

"Ethan Redington threw well, but took the loss going six and one-third innings and giving up nine runs, six earned. We gave Fayette too many chances," said coach Darren Beaver. "Fayette hit the ball well and put the ball in play and we, at times, could not make the lays. Same for us; we hit the ball well and got extra chances. We could not hold them down."

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Coyotes found themselves down 3-1 in the second. That's when they got hot and scored three runs in each of the next two innings to end up leading 7-5 heading into the fifth.

"(Fayette) had big hits late and made big outs in the field, and when we had the chance to do that; we fell short," Beaver said. "A few key pitches, hits, outs here and there and it is a different ball game I believe. But, most games are that way."

If nothing else Redington did help his own cause by going 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBI and a run, which Brock Miller complimented by going 4-for-5 with three steals and two runs. Adam Forest also did everything he could to bring home this decision by going 3-for-3 with three runs, three steals, a walk and one RBI and Clayton Langerud was 1-for-2 with a walk and one RBI.

For the game Paris had 14 hits and 10 steals.

The Coyotes were at South Shelby on Tuesday and they will be at the LCC Tournament this weekend.