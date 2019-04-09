Culvert work by the Missouri Department of Transportation will temporarily close several routes in Knox County over the upcoming week.

Knox County Route A will be closed Tuesday from 0.5 miles north of Missouri Route 156 to 1 mile north of Missouri Route 156. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Knox County Route V will be closed April from Knox County Route HH to Knox County Route AA.

Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call 1-888-275-6636.