The Panhandle Eastern natural gas pipeline will soon be back in operation. A successful hydrotest was completed Monday evening on a 15-mile section of the line.

This was the first successful attempt after multiple failed tests on the line. A return to service date is to be determined by Energy Transfer Partners, the owner of the pipeline. Testing was required after a March 3 rupture north of Mexico, which woke Mexico residents around 3 a.m. with a large explosion and extended fire.

The test was performed from the Centralia compressor station near Missouri Route Z to near Missouri Route J. It was completed around 5:15 p.m. Monday. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration officials were onsite during testing.

The test was done in two phases. The first includes a spike test with water flow pipe pressure that meets or exceeds the minimum yield strength of the pipe. The second phase includes lower pressure over an extended time that is still over the normal operating pressure for the pipe. Major road crossing are monitored during testing, and a company patrol pilot flies the line to monitor the right-of-way. Arthur Hills Golf Course was closed during testing.

The Panhandle Eastern system is comprised of four pipelines extending approximately 1,300 miles from Texas and then through Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.