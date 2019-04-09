Brandon Schafer might be in his first year as the Mexico varsity baseball coach, but one things he knows for sure is that when Ty Prince goes 2-for-4 with a run like he did Monday at North Callaway in non-league competition everything is probably going to be just fine.

This was anybody's game to take for the initial several innings until the third when the Bulldogs went on a four-run rally. After both teams scored in the fourth Mexico crossed the plate one last time in the seventh just to be sure, giving it a 6-1 win over the Thunderbirds.

"As a team we were able to collect 13 hits tonight and make adjustments when necessary," said Schafer. "Baylee Dukes pitched a great game for us, getting out of a bases loaded jam in the first with a double play up the middle. He was getting ahead in the count and making the batters guess all game."

To earn this victory Dukes pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Gage Worley then walked one and struck out two while getting the final three outs. Worley also went 1-for-4 with a run and one RBI , Nate Haefling was 2-for-3 and Zach Watkins added a hit and one RBI in three at-bats for Mexico, 6-6 overall, 2-3 North Central Missouri Conference.

"We were one or two plays away on both sides, offense and defense, from being tied at the end of the game," said North Callaway coach Zeth Lavy. "We are improving, but we have to keep working."

Taking the loss for the Thunderbirds was Slayten Webster after giving up five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in just under four innings pitched. Josh McCown then took the mound for the rest of the game and allowed one run, zero earned, on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Despite being held to five hits, North Callaway did have several players who had quality performances at the plate. This includes Jackson Althiser at 2-for-3, Jordan Delashmutt had two hits and a run in three trips to the plate and coming in at 1-for-2 with one RBI was Christian Griffith.

"Nate Haefling continues to come through when we need a big hit, getting our four-run inning started with a lead-off double," Schafer said. "We have Centralia on Thursday, which is always competitive, so we will have to come with the right mindset and be ready to play."

The Mexico JV beat North Callaway 14-0

The Thunderbird's, 1-8 overall, have a makeup game at Wellsville-Middletown on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.