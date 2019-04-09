The course was full on Monday as 10 teams were in action at the Palmyra JV Invitational.

For Mexico, this meant finishing eighth with a 463 while Van-Far grabbed the top spot by sliding in with a low score of 331. Centralia A also was in action and was third at 410, Centralia B finished sixth with a mark of 460 and the runner-up was host Palmyra at 387. The rest of the field included Highland in fourth with 450, Monroe City had 459 and Clark County was seventh with 461. Rounding out the final spots were Scotland County at 466 and Palmyra B with 474.

On the individual tip, the Bulldogs Taylor Love set the tempo for the rest of his crew by shooting a 110, Cody Van Horn had a 113 and Tom Calaluce carded a 116. Geoff Penn and Dyllan Epperson posted a 124 and 127, respectively, as well.

"This was the first time playing a full 18 holes this year for most of these guys. Overall not as good as we hoped for as a team, but individually we had a couple guys play their best 9 hole scores today," said coach Dwight Loyd. "JV will have a couple more matches before the end of the year and one more 18 hole tourney in Kirksville."

For Van-Far Rylee Hanson medaled and coming in second was Ashton Garnett.