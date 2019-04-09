In non-conference competition on Monday the Van-Far varsity baseball team traveled to Marion County and was able to walk away with a 5-4 victory.
The Indians were at Elsberry on Tuesday and will host Mark Twain on Thursday at 5 p.m.
In non-conference competition on Monday the Van-Far varsity baseball team traveled to Marion County and was able to walk away with a 5-4 victory.
The Indians were at Elsberry on Tuesday and will host Mark Twain on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.