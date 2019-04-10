The fact that the weather is finally starting to take a turn for the better couldn't come at a better time for the Mexico boys golf team because Tuesday was already the second time this week that it was out playing 18 holes.

Even though that did include the JV competing at Palmyra on Monday, on Tuesday the varsity was at Moberly for a seven team invitational in which it placed sixth with a score of 394. Westran won the event by charting a team mark of 318, and while Moberly, Hannibal and Kirksville all ended by carding 335's, based on the tie-breaking criteria, the order you see them in is the order they actually finished. That just left Boonville in fifth with a 344 and Fulton came in seventh with a 419.

"It was a great day to get outside and play 18 holes. Gage Gilmore came out and shot two season best nine hole scores (44/41) to combine for a team low 85," said coach Dwight Loyd. "Chris Dubbert also shot his best overall 18 hole score (94)."

The rest of the Bulldogs individual marks included Mason Carver at 100 and posting a 116 was David Koons. Grant Qualls had also planned on being a part of this effort, but couldn't because of a back issue.

"Overall I was very pleased with the way these guys played today. Conference and districts are right around the corner and these guys are just getting into the swing of things," Loyd said. "Hopefully more personal best are to come and those scores will help lower our overall team score as well."

Mexico is at Fulton on Wednesday in North Central Missouri Conference competition.