The Federal Aviation Administration will pay for 90 percent of a project to fix the crown at the intersection of two Columbia Regional Airport runways, interim City Manager John Glascock said Wednesday.

Glascock told the Regional Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors the FAA would cover the majority of the $400,000 to $500,000 project because the the airport built the crown to FAA specifications. The airport closed Tuesday for the weeklong project to fix the crown after commercial passengers complained about hitting a bump while flying off of the airport's auxiliary runway. Three of the four passenger airlines serving the market refused to continue flights until the problem was fixed.

"We built it to their standards," Glascock said. "We did everything properly. They're going to have to pay for it."

Columbia Regional closed its main 6,500-foot runway April 1 to begin a 75-day, $6 million project to refurbish and lengthen it. Two years ago, the airport's 4,400-foot auxiliary runway was rebuilt in anticipation of the impending main runway refurbishment.

Regional carriers for United Airlines and American Airlines briefly took off and landed on the auxiliary runway after the main runway closed, but passengers complained of hitting a severe bump during the process. The FAA requires runways to utilize crowns to drain water.

The crown existed previously, but sat at the end of both runways. Safety improvements lengthened the auxiliary runway, and made the crown at the intersection of the two runways unavoidable.

"When we lengthened the crosswind to use that for the carriers, it put it right smack dab in the middle of the runway where you landed and took off," Glascock said.

Work began on the project Tuesday and is on schedule. The airport is scheduled to re-open to commercial and private traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, said REDI President Stacey Button. For now, private traffic is being diverted to the nearby Jefferson City Municipal Airport. United and American cancelled flight at Columbia Regional through Monday.

By Wednesday morning crews were preparing to lay asphalt, which will create the smooth surface necessary to resume operations, Glascosk said.

Board Secretary Matt Jenne, owner of Addison's and Sophia's restaurants, commended Glascock, Button and Airport Director Mike Parks for their work taking care of the problem quickly. The quick solution highlights the importance of the airport to the community, Jenne said.

"That's a major part of our of our economy," Jenne said. "Really, really refreshing to see a problem occur, and a solution to be in place basically two days later."

