Because its last four games have been postponed and rescheduled because of either weather or poor field conditions, the Wellsville-Middletown varsity baseball team had been out of action for much longer than usual prior to hosting New Bloomfield in non-conference competition on Tuesday.

Despite this inactivity Ethan Burton looked as polished and refined as ever and led the Tigers to leads of 3-0 in the first inning and 6-1 in the fourth on two hits, two RBI and two runs in five at-bats. While Ethan Burton also pitched two-thirds of an inning and walked one and struck out one, Ben Burton spent three shutout innings on the mound, as well, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Combine these performances and what Wellsville-Middletown got was a 10-3 victory over the Wildcats.

"This wins puts us a 4-0. It has been a long two weeks since our last game. But this week we will make up for that. This was the first of four this week," said Earl Burton. "We pitched by committee this evening with Kollin McCoy getting his first start of the season. Our defense still looks good with good pitching. Our hitting will eventually catchup as we see more game style pitching."

Wellsville-Middletown actually had just seven hits for this contest, which included Isaac Ussery going 1-for-4 with a run. Clayton Ebers also went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run, Cameron Huff was 1-for-2 with two RBI and one run and adding a run each were Ben Burton, Roger Yelton and Alex Stewart.

Wellsville-Middletown has a game at home against Community R-6 on Friday that was originally scheduled for Thursday.