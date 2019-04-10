Last year the Community R-6 varsity baseball team won just one game.

This season the squad had already doubled that total prior to hosting Sturgeon in Central Activities Conference action Tuesday and one thing this club appears to be partial to is its home field. Whether it has to do with repetition, luck or perhaps it's as simple as the ability to see and hear the familiar faces and voices of family and friends. But, whatever the Trojans are working with here, it's real to them, and that belief appears to have brought something to life.

Not everyone is all-in on the idea of karma. Good and bad juju is a concept that's accepted by some and rejected by others, but call it what you like. Some how, some way, CR-6 was able to get out in front of Sturgeon early in this one and then just tried to hold on, which is exactly what it did, defeating the Wildcats, 8-6.

"With a first inning three-run home run by Tim Hunn (his first career) we were able to jump ahead (before) Sturgeon made a comeback," said coach Joel Krato. "Great performances on the mound for Evan Hartsock, Hunter Houghton, and Nathan Gastler. Each came in throwing strikes. Big time win for our program. It's the first time we've beaten Sturgeon since 2014. The kids should take a lot of pride in this win. This was a big for them. It's awesome getting to see their hard work pay off."

The Trojans are at Wellsville-Middletown on Friday for a non-league contest that was originally slated for Thursday.