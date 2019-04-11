Jackson Park Golf Course was the scene on Wednesday for the nine-team Palmyra Tournament, and even though Louisiana didn't post a team score, Mexico did finish eighth at 402 behind Monroe City with 395.

Host Palmyra grabbed the top spot with 337, Highland was third at 355 and South Shelby came in at 356. Clark County also finished sixth with 373.

"Our goal this season is to shoot below 400 as a team. So, for braving the high winds and lower temps in Palmyra the team did better than expected," said coach Dwight Loyd. "We still need to see some consistency in our scores, but the guys are working hard everyday to improve their game."

Setting the pace for the Bulldogs was Mason Carver with a 94, Gage Gilmore and Grant Qualls both slid in at 101 and Chris Dubbert clocked a 107. David Koons also carded a 117.

Mexico next hits the links on Wednesday in North Central Missouri Conference competition at Fulton.