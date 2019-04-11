BOONVILLE — Put flood control ahead of wildlife.

That was the message mid-Missouri farmers and levee district officials had for Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, Thursday when she visited Maggie’s in Boonville to talk about flooding on the Missouri River.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has faced criticism for how it handled releases from Gavin’s Point Dam in southeastern South Dakota in March. A massive storm brought rain to Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri that led to record flooding along the river north of Kansas City.

Critics are focusing on federal policies that require the corps to consider fish and wildlife on an equal level with flood control and navigation as it manages the river.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, introduced a bill this week that would take fish and wildlife out of the equation. Hartzler said Thursday that she supports Graves’ bill.

Lewis and Clark Lake, formed by the Gavin’s Point Dam, is the smallest of five reservoirs on the Missouri River. It’s a flow-through dam, said Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association Chairman Tom Waters: whatever goes into the reservoir has to come out.

“There’s a lot of people beating up the corps right now, and I get that. But you can’t blame all of this event on them,” Waters said.

While releases from Gavins Point neared records, they were lower than the inflows to the lake. The corps was forced to increase releases as streams such as the Platte River, which is not controlled by dams, carried record amounts of water.

Hartzler said her initial thought was to make Gavin’s Point bigger so it can hold more water.

Because of where it’s built, it can’t hold much more than it does already, Waters said. Adding more dams below Gavin’s Point would be a straightforward solution, but nobody wants a reservoir in their backyard, he said.

The management changes that put fish and wildlife on an equal footing with flood control came in 2004. The corps holds water in the upstream reservoirs, Waters said, and he thinks that means less room for floodwater.

“You know, the reservoirs were built for flood control,” he said. “In 2004, that changed.”

The corps follows orders, and its orders are to protect fish and birds, Waters said. But flood control needs to be the top priority, he said.

“Without flood control, nothing else matters,” Waters said. “Water supply doesn’t matter, railroads don’t matter, highways don’t matter, because if they’re flooded, you’re not using them.”

FEMA regulations also complicate flood control, Waters said. In 2011, a levee south of Hamburg, Iowa, was built up 4 feet, keeping the city dry during flooding. FEMA came in after the flood and said they had to take the 4 feet down, he said.

Federal rules require damaged levees to be put up back to the level they were before the flood, and sandbags have to be taken down, he said. That left Hamburg vulnerable to flooding this year.

“That’s too easy, that’s just too much common sense there,” Hartzler said about changing those rules.

Those rules are designed to protect other communities. FEMA bases flood insurance premiums on expected flood levels and changing the height of a levee in one location can raise water levels elsewhere during a flood, engineer Joe Gibbs said.

“They’re protecting their policyholders, and that’s part of the mix,” he said.

Hartzler brought up the stream gauges the corps has to monitor water levels.

Over the last 20 years, hundreds of those gauges have been taken out because the corps couldn’t afford to operate them, Waters said.

“They can manage that water in the reservoir if they know how much is coming at them,” he said.

Those gauges help the corps forecast how much room it needs to make for snow melt and when, Waters said. Factors like the water content of snow up north are especially important. Knowing there’s a foot of snow up north doesn’t mean much if you don’t know how wet it is, he said. Having gauges is the only way to know that, he said.

“They have a problem that we don’t realize a massive snowfall is going to melt until it starts melting, and then the cure is, ‘We have some sandbags for you,’” said John Clay, president of the Overton-Wooldridge Levee District.

If the reservoirs were lowered more before snow melts, they would be able to hold that water, he said. The corps won’t know exactly when the snow will melt, but it knows it will melt at some point, he said.

Hartzler said she would ask the corps why the reservoirs weren’t lowered over the winter.

One thing the corps can’t predict is that there will be significant rain at the same time snow is melting. If there’s no additional cushion in the reservoirs to handle that, it’s just going to be passed through, Clay said.

Low funding also means the corps isn’t maintaining river structures like it should.

In Howard County Levee District 3, some of the rock dikes have been worn down well below where they’re supposed to be, said Mark Schupp. He’s been trying to get the corps to do maintenance for years, he said.

Gibbs worked as an engineer for 50 years. He’s worked on every levee in Howard County, and most in Boone, Callaway and Saline counties, he said. He said he asks the corps all the time if all the rock dikes are at the proper height.

“They’d say, ‘Hell no,’” Gibbs said. “And the reason is, there’s just not enough money, and hasn’t been enough money.”

