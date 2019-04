Rylee Hanson finished third as an individual by carding a 79 on Wednesday to help lead the Van-Far varsity boys golf team to second place at the Palmyra Tournament with a score of 342.

Zane Allen wasn't far off that mark for the Indians individually in seventh with an 84, Ashton Garnett was 16th at 89 and Jayson Orr was 18th with a 90.

The Indians are next in action on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Centralia Tournament.