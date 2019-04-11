Thanks, in part, to Jackson Larkin shooting a 45 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine at the Palmyra Tournament on Wednesday, the Montgomery County varsity boys golf team was able to place fifth with a score of 364.

The problem the Wildcats had was only part of its roster could keep with that pace, which included Michael Price, who had a very similar day for the Wildcats at 44-43-87, as did Logan Hutcheson with 43-45-88. Keenan James was also in action and shot a 56-47-103 and Tucker Banks logged a 60-53-113.

Palmyra won this event with a score of 337, Highland was third at 355 and South Shelby placed fourth.

In a tri-meet at North Callaway on Tuesday Montgomery County finished third at 255, positioning it behind the T-Birds at 209 and the Missouri Military Academy shot a 164. For the Wildcats Nick Saak led the team with a 55, Jacado Cluves had a 65 and Tucker Banks charted a 67. Gage Rucker and Landon Talbot both carded 68's.

For the Thunderbird's Deyton Douder led the way with a 49, Ben Bondurant was hot on his heels with a 50 and Thomas Crum came in at 52. Justus Love also turned in a 58 and Logan Harper was good for a 61.

Wright City hosted Montgomery County and MMA for a tri-meet on Monday and once again it was MMA that posted the low score at 232, the Wildcats shot a 266 and the hosts finished with a 288.

As individuals Hutcheson put up a 52, James and Price both were good for 51's and Saak laid down a 55. Banks then rounded things out with a 55.

Montgomery County next competes Tuesday at the Elsberry Invitational.