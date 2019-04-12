Wildcats now 10 games in

The Montgomery County varsity baseball team earned a 13-0 Eastern Missouri Conference victory at Clopton last Thursday.

The Wildcats were then scheduled to play Wright City on Friday and Moberly and Palmyra on Saturday at Palmyra in tournament competition, but that was all contingent upon the weather.

Mexico Silver Hair Horseshoes

Pitching league results for 4-9-19 include Ralph Throckmorton 6-0, Charlie Maupin 3-3, Louie Schmidt 2-4 and Ron Boscherding 1-5.

Doubles results featured Throckmorton and Boscherding defeating Schmidt and Maupin 25-20.

Details: 573-581-8559.

Trojans go hunting for Owls

In a non-league game rescheduled from March 28, the Community R-6 varsity baseball team hosted Silex last Thursday and lost 15-4 in five innings.

The Trojans next take the diamond today at home in Central Activities Association action at 5:00 p.m. against New Franklin.