Even though this first season has been a challenging one for new North Callaway varsity baseball coach Zeth Lavy, on Tuesday in a home Eastern Missouri Conference game against Elsberry the team finally reached several milestones.

This includes shutting out the opposition and winning back-to-back games for the very first time as the Thunderbirds jumped out to leads of 3-0 in the first inning and 5-0 in the second on their way to earning themselves a 7-0 league victory over the Indians.

"This is the first game this year that we did well in all three major categories of the game; hitting, fielding and pitching," said Lavy.

With North Callaway's other two runs coming in the sixth, claiming this decision to raise his record to 2-2 was Justin Kaufman, who threw just over five innings and allowed five hits and a walk with two strikeouts. The pitcher helped his own cause by connecting on a RBI single in the second inning and stealing a base in three at-bats, as well.

The T-Birds, 3-8 overall, 3-2 EMO, were definitely aided by the 11 walks they drew in addition to the two batters who were hit by pitches, but Jackson Althiser also went 1-for-3 with a steal and walking twice and scoring twice was Josh McCown.

Elsberry, 2-7 overall, 2-3 EMO, had five hits for the contest.

The JV game ended in a 4-4 tie after three innings to give North Callaway a record of 1-8-1 overall.

The Thunderbird's were slated to face Chillicothe at Marshall at 5 p.m. on Friday and then play twice more on Saturday in tournament competition, but that was completely dependent on the weather.