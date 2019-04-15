Chillicothe Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 530 Sunset at 10:27 p.m., on Friday, April 12.

According to Lt. Rob Williams, the department responded with an engine, a ladder and an ambulance. Upon their arrival firefighters saw fire coming from eves of the rear of the structure and smoke coming from attic vents.

“Firefighters used 1 ¾ hand lines in suppression efforts flowing approximately 3000 gallons of water,” Williams said, noting the cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty electrical connection on an exterior light fixture.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was assisted by the Chillicothe Police Department and Division of Fire Safety. Crews left the scene at approximately 12:44 a.m., on April 13.