North Central Missouri College is sponsoring a weeklong trip to Iceland in May 2020 open to students, alumni and community members.

The trip is part of the NCMC Traveling Pirates program, which is sponsored by the NCMC Foundation to provide opportunities for travel to faraway places. During the trip, participants will visit sites including the Reykjavík area, national parks, waterfalls, the Blue Lagoon and the official residence of Iceland’s president. There will also be an opportunity for a glacier walk.

The trip is open to anyone interested in traveling with the group.

For more information, including a full itinerary, visit efcollegestudytours.com. Questions about the trip can be directed to tour coordinator Teresa Cross at (660) 654-4750.