The Kirksville Fire Department is providing free car seat checks to ensure children are protected in the event of a motor vehicle accident.

The event will take place at the Kirksville Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The checks will ensure that car seats are not out-of-date, facing the wrong direction or installed incorrectly. They are provided as part of the Child Passenger Safety Technician Class, hosted by the KFD and the Northeast Missouri Alliance for Passenger Education and Safety. For more information, call (660) 665-3734.