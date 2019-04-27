St. John LaLande sets three-day garage sale

St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, is hosting a garage sale Tuesday through Thursday. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first two days and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. A variety of household items, toys, clothing and shoes, books and jewelry will be available.

Senior care presentation at Ascension Lutheran

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, will host a presentation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 for seniors and their caretakers. The topic is understanding dementia: caring for a loved one with the disease. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 for more information.